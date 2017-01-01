zondag 1 januari 2017, 12:05

Country & Omstreken 17-12-2016

cc_grand cc_grand

Playlist: 17 december 2016

When I''m with you - Mo Pitney
I''ve been everywhere - Hank Snow
Home coming queen - Brandy Clark
Shangri-la - Four Coins
I don''t have the heart - Zane Williams
Old school country Christmas song - Change of Key
My San Antonio rose - Time Jumpers
From the word love - Ricky Skaggs
Unmitigated gall - Pam Tillis
Chasing changes - CC Grand
Hold it - CC Grand
