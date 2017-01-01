Country & Omstreken 17-12-2016

cc_grand

Playlist: 17 december 2016

When I''m with you - Mo Pitney

I''ve been everywhere - Hank Snow

Home coming queen - Brandy Clark

Shangri-la - Four Coins

I don''t have the heart - Zane Williams

Old school country Christmas song - Change of Key

My San Antonio rose - Time Jumpers

From the word love - Ricky Skaggs

Unmitigated gall - Pam Tillis

Chasing changes - CC Grand

Hold it - CC Grand