Lekkers uit Lloyd: The Covers

Live uit Lloyd programmeert geen coverbands. Als je het louter met geluid moet doen zoals op de radio is het origineel vaak onovertroffen. Er zijn altijd uitzonderingen natuurlijk. Dan spreek je eerder van 'bewerkingen' van het origineel. Ook 'tribute-acts' kunnen dusdanig goed zijn en iets moderns en eigentijds toevoegen aan het origineel dat er ruimte wordt ingeruimd in Live uit Lloyd. Een pure coverband moet je zien en meebeleven, een feest der herkenning onder het genot van een een drankje en in gezelschap van gelijkgestemden.

In deze Lekkers uit Lloyd hoor je een staalkaart van 'covers' en 'bewerkingen' van bands die te gast waren en naast eigen werk een bekende song vertolkte. Geniet, een feest der herkenning van Live uit Lloyd. Met op de hitlist de volgende songs:1. The Name of the Game – Any Vegetable (ABBA)2. De Wind Huilt Mary – Beatrice van der Poel (Jimi Hendrix)3. Personal Jesus – Dany Lademacher’s Wild Romance (Depeche Mode)4. The Boxer – Dennis Kolen & Jop Wijlacker (Simon & Garfunkel)5. The Man who sold the World – Frank Rensen (David Bowie)6. Our House – Her Majesty (CSN&Y)7. Life in the Fast Lane - King of the World (The Eagles)8. Stuck in the Middle with you – Liptease (Stealers Wheel)9. Summertime – Louis! (Various)10. Wuthering Heights – Ming’s Pretty Heroes (Kate Bush)11. Knock on Wood – I’m A Soulman (Eddie Floyd)12. Heroes – Sven Ratzke (David Bowie)13. Whiskey in the Jar – The Dublin Legends (IER) Various)14. 96 Tears – The Tibbs (? and the Mysterians)15. Rainbow Connection – All the King’s Daughters (The Muppets)16. You can call me Al – Assunta and the Light Orchestra (B) (Paul Simon)