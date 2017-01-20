HET OPKAMERTJE 8 jan 2017

The Golden Years of Dutch Pop Music

Gesprek met Robert Haagsma, auteur van het boek ‘The Golden Years of Dutch Pop Music’. Omlijst door muziek uit de gelijknamige serie cd-boxen.



EERSTE UUR

1. The eyes of Jenny – Sandy Coast

2. True love that’s a wonder – Sandy Coast

3. Long and lonesome road – Shocking Blue

4. Venus – Shocking Blue

5. Send me a postcard – Shocking Blue

6. I’ll follow the sun – The Motions

7. I’ll follow the sun – The Beatles

8. Not to find – The Golden Earrings

9. That day – The Golden Earrings

10. I see your face again – Sandy Coast





TWEEDE UUR

1. Seasons – Earth & Fire

2. Song of the Marching children – Earth & Fire

3. Dracula – ZZ en de Maskers

4. 5th - Ekseption

5. Peace planet – Ekseption

6. Down – 4PK

7. Iek! I’m a freak – Adjeef The Poet

8. We’ll meet again – Sandy Coast