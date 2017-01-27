HET OPKAMERTJE 22 jan 2017

De Vietnam-oorlog bezongen.

EERSTE UUR

1. Good Morning Vietnam – Robin Williams

2. Stop the war – Edwin Starr

3. War – Edwin Starr

4. Dick Cavett Show over Vietnam

5. Why did the US enter into the Vietnam War - Docu

6. We do not want a war – Kennedy

7. Domino-theorie – Kennedy-Johnson-Nixon

8. War against an elusive enemy - Docu

9. Rake voorspelling van Senator Wayne Morse

10. Draft time blues – Midnight Sons

11. Here come uncle Sam – Richie Kaye

12. I-feel-like-I’m-fixin’-to-die-rag – Country Joe & The Fish

13. It’s America, love it or leave it – Ernest Tubb

14. The Draft Dodger Rag – Phil Ochs

15. The Red White & Blue – Verlin ‘Red’ Speeks

16. Ohio – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young



TWEEDE UUR

1. Richard Nixon over communistisch gevaar

2. Welterusten, mijnheer de president – Boudewijn de Groot

3. Wish you were here, Buddy – Pat Boone

4. Does anybody know I’m here – The Dells

5. 19 – Paul Hardcastle

6. 19 in Vietnam – Pete Kennedy & Bound for Glory

7. The Willing Conscript – Pete Seeger

8. Press conference – Jane Fonda

9. Hanoi Jane – Leon Rausch

10. Vietnam Foreign Correspondent – The Peacemakers

11. The girl in the picture – Yanah

12. De kinderen van Vietnam – Ellen van Eijk

13. Back in Vietnam – Alan Ross Haynes