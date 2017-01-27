HET OPKAMERTJE 22 jan 2017
OP_489490_-_22_januari_2017_FOTO
De Vietnam-oorlog bezongen.
EERSTE UUR
1. Good Morning Vietnam – Robin Williams
2. Stop the war – Edwin Starr
3. War – Edwin Starr
4. Dick Cavett Show over Vietnam
5. Why did the US enter into the Vietnam War - Docu
6. We do not want a war – Kennedy
7. Domino-theorie – Kennedy-Johnson-Nixon
8. War against an elusive enemy - Docu
9. Rake voorspelling van Senator Wayne Morse
10. Draft time blues – Midnight Sons
11. Here come uncle Sam – Richie Kaye
12. I-feel-like-I’m-fixin’-to-die-rag – Country Joe & The Fish
13. It’s America, love it or leave it – Ernest Tubb
14. The Draft Dodger Rag – Phil Ochs
15. The Red White & Blue – Verlin ‘Red’ Speeks
16. Ohio – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
TWEEDE UUR
1. Richard Nixon over communistisch gevaar
2. Welterusten, mijnheer de president – Boudewijn de Groot
3. Wish you were here, Buddy – Pat Boone
4. Does anybody know I’m here – The Dells
5. 19 – Paul Hardcastle
6. 19 in Vietnam – Pete Kennedy & Bound for Glory
7. The Willing Conscript – Pete Seeger
8. Press conference – Jane Fonda
9. Hanoi Jane – Leon Rausch
10. Vietnam Foreign Correspondent – The Peacemakers
11. The girl in the picture – Yanah
12. De kinderen van Vietnam – Ellen van Eijk
13. Back in Vietnam – Alan Ross Haynes
