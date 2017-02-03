HET OPKAMERTJE 29 jan 2017

Trump, abortus & Bach.

EERSTE UUR



DONALD TRUMP

1. The Wall – El Gringo

2. Vote trump Theme Song – People for America

3. Donald Trump for president – Papa Razzi and the Photogs

4. Braggadocious – Randy Rainbow

5. Donald Trump is reminding me of Hitler – Jonathan Mann

6. Grab ‘em by the pussy – The Gregory Brothers



ABORTUS

7. Abortuslied – Cobi Schreijer

8. Abah Abortus – Jasperina de Jong

9. Abortus! – The Fellows

10. Oudejaarsconference 1976 – Wim Kan



11. Space Oddity – The Neanderthals



TWEEDE UUR



KLASSIEK DOOR DE MANGEL

1. Peace planet – Ekseption

2. Bach badinerie suite 2 – Orkest olv Ross Pople

3. Bach badinerie suite 2 – Eugene Chevarda

4. Duet uit de Parelvissers – Luigi Fort & Leo Piccioli

5. The Flood – Ginger Ale

6. Love me or leave me – Nina Simone



7. Hoezenpoes – Conny Stuart



JAREN VIJFTIG

8. In de jaren 50 – Jules de Corte

9. Wat stelt het voor - De Familie Doorsnee (remake)



NOVELTY

10. Wat is het verschil tussen een vogeltje – Boris Blom

11. Petronella Puinpoeiers Pure Pijnstillende Prima en Prettig

In Te Nemen Pimpelpaarse Pil – Cocktail Trio

12. Bensonhurst Blues – Oscar Benton