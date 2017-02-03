HET OPKAMERTJE 29 jan 2017
OP_491492_-_FOTO_Trump_-_Grab_em
Trump, abortus & Bach.
EERSTE UUR
DONALD TRUMP
1. The Wall – El Gringo
2. Vote trump Theme Song – People for America
3. Donald Trump for president – Papa Razzi and the Photogs
4. Braggadocious – Randy Rainbow
5. Donald Trump is reminding me of Hitler – Jonathan Mann
6. Grab ‘em by the pussy – The Gregory Brothers
ABORTUS
7. Abortuslied – Cobi Schreijer
8. Abah Abortus – Jasperina de Jong
9. Abortus! – The Fellows
10. Oudejaarsconference 1976 – Wim Kan
11. Space Oddity – The Neanderthals
TWEEDE UUR
KLASSIEK DOOR DE MANGEL
1. Peace planet – Ekseption
2. Bach badinerie suite 2 – Orkest olv Ross Pople
3. Bach badinerie suite 2 – Eugene Chevarda
4. Duet uit de Parelvissers – Luigi Fort & Leo Piccioli
5. The Flood – Ginger Ale
6. Love me or leave me – Nina Simone
7. Hoezenpoes – Conny Stuart
JAREN VIJFTIG
8. In de jaren 50 – Jules de Corte
9. Wat stelt het voor - De Familie Doorsnee (remake)
NOVELTY
10. Wat is het verschil tussen een vogeltje – Boris Blom
11. Petronella Puinpoeiers Pure Pijnstillende Prima en Prettig
In Te Nemen Pimpelpaarse Pil – Cocktail Trio
12. Bensonhurst Blues – Oscar Benton
DONALD TRUMP
1. The Wall – El Gringo
2. Vote trump Theme Song – People for America
3. Donald Trump for president – Papa Razzi and the Photogs
4. Braggadocious – Randy Rainbow
5. Donald Trump is reminding me of Hitler – Jonathan Mann
6. Grab ‘em by the pussy – The Gregory Brothers
ABORTUS
7. Abortuslied – Cobi Schreijer
8. Abah Abortus – Jasperina de Jong
9. Abortus! – The Fellows
10. Oudejaarsconference 1976 – Wim Kan
11. Space Oddity – The Neanderthals
TWEEDE UUR
KLASSIEK DOOR DE MANGEL
1. Peace planet – Ekseption
2. Bach badinerie suite 2 – Orkest olv Ross Pople
3. Bach badinerie suite 2 – Eugene Chevarda
4. Duet uit de Parelvissers – Luigi Fort & Leo Piccioli
5. The Flood – Ginger Ale
6. Love me or leave me – Nina Simone
7. Hoezenpoes – Conny Stuart
JAREN VIJFTIG
8. In de jaren 50 – Jules de Corte
9. Wat stelt het voor - De Familie Doorsnee (remake)
NOVELTY
10. Wat is het verschil tussen een vogeltje – Boris Blom
11. Petronella Puinpoeiers Pure Pijnstillende Prima en Prettig
In Te Nemen Pimpelpaarse Pil – Cocktail Trio
12. Bensonhurst Blues – Oscar Benton