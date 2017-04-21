HET OPKAMERTJE 16 april 2017
OP_500_Randy_Rainbow
WELVAART & MILIEU1. Energie – Nico Haak2. Rondvaart – Farce Majeure3. Hoera we hebben ’n auto – Het disco trio
DONALD TRUMP
4. Alternative facts – Randy Rainbow
5. Trump song – Robert de Niro
6. The Trump song – 4 Poofs and a piano
7. Hillary4prison – Rockie Gold & Bud Meyers
8. A dollar ain’t a dollar anymore – Seeger, Glazer, Hays & Wood
CLUB VAUDEVILLE – TANGO EXTREMO
9. Let’s face the music and dance – Tango Extremo
10. Titine – Tango Extremo
11. Ich hab’ noch einen Koffer in Berlin – Tango Extremo
DE TUNE
12. Speaking guitar – Gerhard Narholz