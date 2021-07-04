HET OPKAMERTJE 13 juni 2021

EERSTE UUR
1. Ik weet Nietzsche - Siebe Palmen
SPORT
2. Spuiten, masseren, bestralen - Farce Majeure
3. De spelregels bij straatvoetbal - Edwin Rutten
4. Peloton - Klokhuis
5. Pissig - Charlotte Glorie
6. Boekenbon - Roel C. Verburg
7. Ruimtevaarder - Kommil Foo
8. It’s al behind us now - Emitt Rhodes
BRAZILIAANS & FRANS
9. Mea-Culpa - Djavan
10. Forteresse - Michel Fugain & Maurane
11. Que reste-t-il de nos amours - Charles Trenet
12. Que reste-t-il de nos amours - Trio Esperança
13. Breezy - Wouter Hamel
TWEEDE UUR
CURIEUZE COVERS
1. It’s now or never - Eilert Pilarm
2. Opzij - Laïs
3. I feel the earth move - Esther Groenenberg
4. Fly too high - D-licious vocals
5. Zingend telegram - Roel C. Verburg
YOUTUBE-STERREN
6. Have mercy - The other Favourites
7. Pra que discutir com madame - Laura Polence & Breno Virícimo
8. Comment te dire adieu - Pomplamoose
COMMENT TE DIRE ADIEU
9. Comment te dire adieu - Françoise Hardy
10. It hurts to say goodbye - Vera Lynn
11. It hurts to say goodbye - Walter Wanderley
TV TUNES
12. Rocambole
13. Sam & Sally
14. Mr & Mrs - Tony Hatch & Jackie Trent
15. Grote Meneer Kaktus Lied - Peter Jan Rens
16. Piccadilly Night Ride - Alan Hawkshaw& Keith Mansfield