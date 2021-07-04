HET OPKAMERTJE 13 juni 2021

EERSTE UUR

1. Ik weet Nietzsche - Siebe Palmen

SPORT

2. Spuiten, masseren, bestralen - Farce Majeure

3. De spelregels bij straatvoetbal - Edwin Rutten

4. Peloton - Klokhuis

5. Pissig - Charlotte Glorie

6. Boekenbon - Roel C. Verburg

7. Ruimtevaarder - Kommil Foo

8. It’s al behind us now - Emitt Rhodes

BRAZILIAANS & FRANS

9. Mea-Culpa - Djavan

10. Forteresse - Michel Fugain & Maurane

11. Que reste-t-il de nos amours - Charles Trenet

12. Que reste-t-il de nos amours - Trio Esperança

13. Breezy - Wouter Hamel

TWEEDE UUR

CURIEUZE COVERS

1. It’s now or never - Eilert Pilarm

2. Opzij - Laïs

3. I feel the earth move - Esther Groenenberg

4. Fly too high - D-licious vocals

5. Zingend telegram - Roel C. Verburg

YOUTUBE-STERREN

6. Have mercy - The other Favourites

7. Pra que discutir com madame - Laura Polence & Breno Virícimo

8. Comment te dire adieu - Pomplamoose

COMMENT TE DIRE ADIEU

9. Comment te dire adieu - Françoise Hardy

10. It hurts to say goodbye - Vera Lynn

11. It hurts to say goodbye - Walter Wanderley

TV TUNES

12. Rocambole

13. Sam & Sally

14. Mr & Mrs - Tony Hatch & Jackie Trent

15. Grote Meneer Kaktus Lied - Peter Jan Rens

16. Piccadilly Night Ride - Alan Hawkshaw& Keith Mansfield