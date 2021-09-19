HET OPKAMERTJE 12 sept 2021

EERSTE UUR
DE DUIVEL
1. De duivel heden ten dage - Joost Prinsen
2. Bang voor Donald Trump - Roel C. Verburg
3. De orgeldraaier zingt een liedje over religie - Edwin Rutten
SOLDATEN
4. Zomaar en soldaat - Don Mercedes
5. John Brown - Bob Dylan
6. Universal soldier - Buffy Saint-Marie
DE TIJD
7. Eve of destruction - Barry McGuire
8. De jaren zestig – Adèle Bloemendaal
9. Il paradiso - Patty Pravo
10. You only - Silvertwin
DE NATUUR
11. Amazonas - Thom Kelling
12. Hoofdpijn, rheumatiek - Tol Hansse
13. Jagertjes - Farce majeure
TWEEDE UUR
BEACH BOYS
1. Tears in the morning - The Beach Boys
2. A day in the life of a tree - The Beach Boys
3. Surf’s up - The Beach Boys
BEATLES
4. Because (A capella) - The Beatles
5. Dear Prudence - The Beatles
6. Side we seldom show - Emitt Rhodes
BEACH BOYS
7. Disney girls - The Beach Boys
8. Deirdre - The Beach Boys
MEER SAMENZANG
9. Whatever Lola wants - The Johnston Brothers
10. Puttin’ on the Ritz - The Swingle Singers
11. Roda Viva - Olaia Music ft Breno Virícimo & Cantorias
12. Desafinado - Sachal Studio Orchestra