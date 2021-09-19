HET OPKAMERTJE 12 sept 2021

EERSTE UUR

DE DUIVEL

1. De duivel heden ten dage - Joost Prinsen

2. Bang voor Donald Trump - Roel C. Verburg

3. De orgeldraaier zingt een liedje over religie - Edwin Rutten

SOLDATEN

4. Zomaar en soldaat - Don Mercedes

5. John Brown - Bob Dylan

6. Universal soldier - Buffy Saint-Marie

DE TIJD

7. Eve of destruction - Barry McGuire

8. De jaren zestig – Adèle Bloemendaal

9. Il paradiso - Patty Pravo

10. You only - Silvertwin

DE NATUUR

11. Amazonas - Thom Kelling

12. Hoofdpijn, rheumatiek - Tol Hansse

13. Jagertjes - Farce majeure

TWEEDE UUR

BEACH BOYS

1. Tears in the morning - The Beach Boys

2. A day in the life of a tree - The Beach Boys

3. Surf’s up - The Beach Boys

BEATLES

4. Because (A capella) - The Beatles

5. Dear Prudence - The Beatles

6. Side we seldom show - Emitt Rhodes

BEACH BOYS

7. Disney girls - The Beach Boys

8. Deirdre - The Beach Boys

MEER SAMENZANG

9. Whatever Lola wants - The Johnston Brothers

10. Puttin’ on the Ritz - The Swingle Singers

11. Roda Viva - Olaia Music ft Breno Virícimo & Cantorias

12. Desafinado - Sachal Studio Orchestra