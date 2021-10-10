zondag 10 oktober 2021, 12:38

HET OPKAMERTJE 26 sept 2021

‘Ja, in mijn zwembroek ben ik eng, maar gewoon, als geheel, ben ik niet eng’

1. Que reste-t-il de nos amours - Pomplamoose

BRASIL/OLAIA MUSIC
2. Reza - Olaia Music/Breno Virícimo & Cantoria
3. Surfboard - Olaia Music/Breno Virícimo & Cantoria
4. Bolinha de papel - Olaia Music/Breno Virícimo & Laura Polence

5. O Ciucciariello - Van Wood
6. Nederlands verengelst - Roel C. Verburg
7. Boze witte man - Matroesjka

NEDERLANDERS IN HET ENGELS
8. So there - 4PK
9. Make mine Millers & Get up them stairs - The Millers
10. Fantastic - Wouter Hamel

WAAR MOET DAT HEEN?
11. Enge buren - Van Kooten & De Bie
12. Altijd op je telefoon - Roel C. Verburg
13. Het Nationale Saunalied - Cees Stolp

