HET OPKAMERTJE 3 okt 2021

EERSTE UUR

1. From Russia with love - Matt Monro

KOUDE OORLOG

2. Russia Russia lay that missile down - Prescott Reed

3. Who’s next - Tom Lehrer

4. Talking atom - Pete Seeger

SPOETNIK

5. Sputnik - Jerry Engler

6. Sputnik dance - The Equadors

7. Mee met de Spoetnik - Martin Wijnen & Orkest P. Hiketick

8. Astrud astronette - De-Phazz

JAMES BOND

9. No time to die - Billie EIlish

10. 007 - Roel C. Verburg

THUNDERBALL

11. Thunderball - Lee Towers

12. Thunderball - Johnny Cash

13. Rawhide - Frankie Lane

14. Thunderball - Tom Jones

THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN GUN

15. The man with the golden gun - Alice Cooper

TWEEDE UUR

Gesprek met Peter Tetteroo over het boek dat hij heeft geschreven in de serie Rockklassiekers: The Band, grondleggers van de Americana. Met

1. The Weight - The Band

2. The Shape I'm in - The Band

3. Hey Boba Lou - Ronnie Hawkins and The Hawks

4. The Stones I Throw - Levon and The Hawks

5. Maggie's Farm - Bob Dylan

6. Please Mrs Henry - Bob Dylan

7. In a Station - The Band

8. Up on cripple creek - The Band

9. Life is a Carnival - The Band

10. Ophelia - The Band