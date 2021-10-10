HET OPKAMERTJE 3 okt 2021

EERSTE UUR
1. From Russia with love - Matt Monro
KOUDE OORLOG
2. Russia Russia lay that missile down - Prescott Reed
3. Who’s next - Tom Lehrer
4. Talking atom - Pete Seeger
SPOETNIK
5. Sputnik - Jerry Engler
6. Sputnik dance - The Equadors
7. Mee met de Spoetnik - Martin Wijnen & Orkest P. Hiketick
8. Astrud astronette - De-Phazz
JAMES BOND
9. No time to die - Billie EIlish
10. 007 - Roel C. Verburg
THUNDERBALL
11. Thunderball - Lee Towers
12. Thunderball - Johnny Cash
13. Rawhide - Frankie Lane
14. Thunderball - Tom Jones
THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN GUN
15. The man with the golden gun - Alice Cooper
TWEEDE UUR
Gesprek met Peter Tetteroo over het boek dat hij heeft geschreven in de serie Rockklassiekers: The Band, grondleggers van de Americana. Met
1. The Weight - The Band
2. The Shape I'm in - The Band
3. Hey Boba Lou - Ronnie Hawkins and The Hawks
4. The Stones I Throw - Levon and The Hawks
5. Maggie's Farm - Bob Dylan
6. Please Mrs Henry - Bob Dylan
7. In a Station - The Band
8. Up on cripple creek - The Band
9. Life is a Carnival - The Band
10. Ophelia - The Band