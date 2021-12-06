HET OPKAMERTJE 5 dec 2021

EERSTE UUR
DECEMBER
1. December is een enige maand - Ariane Schluter & Bert Luppes
2. Sint goes Shadows - The Classics
3. Alles wat ik wil voor kerst is een kersthit - Alex Klaasen
4. Bohemian Rhapsody - William Shatner
STAR TREK
5. It hasn’t happened yet - William Shatner
6. Gentle on my mind - Leonard Nimoy
7. Music to watch space girls by - Star Trek
FRANS
8. La maladie d’amour - Michel Sardou
9. La Complainte des Filles de Joie - Georges Brassens
10. Le temps est bon - Bon Entendeur & Isabelle Pierre
DUITS-NEDERLANDS
11. Doch nur dann hab’ Ich dir weh getan - Corry Brokken
12. Goedenacht-Schatje - Hella Holland
TWEEDE UUR
SIMON & GARFUNKEL
1. Rag doll - Art Garfunkel
2. Train in the distance - Paul Simon
3. So long, Frank Lloyd Wright - Simon & Garfunkel
SIXTIES & SEVENTIES
4. The night they drove old dixie down - The Band
5. Here tonight - Jon Allen
6. Puttin’ out roots again - Peter Allen
BRAZILIE
7. Falsa baiana - Olaia music ft Laura Polence
8. Ei vim da Bahia - João Gilberto
9. Modinha - Teus Nobel
10. Waters of March - Art Garfunkel