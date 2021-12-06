HET OPKAMERTJE 5 dec 2021

EERSTE UUR

DECEMBER

1. December is een enige maand - Ariane Schluter & Bert Luppes

2. Sint goes Shadows - The Classics

3. Alles wat ik wil voor kerst is een kersthit - Alex Klaasen

4. Bohemian Rhapsody - William Shatner

STAR TREK

5. It hasn’t happened yet - William Shatner

6. Gentle on my mind - Leonard Nimoy

7. Music to watch space girls by - Star Trek

FRANS

8. La maladie d’amour - Michel Sardou

9. La Complainte des Filles de Joie - Georges Brassens

10. Le temps est bon - Bon Entendeur & Isabelle Pierre

DUITS-NEDERLANDS

11. Doch nur dann hab’ Ich dir weh getan - Corry Brokken

12. Goedenacht-Schatje - Hella Holland

TWEEDE UUR

SIMON & GARFUNKEL

1. Rag doll - Art Garfunkel

2. Train in the distance - Paul Simon

3. So long, Frank Lloyd Wright - Simon & Garfunkel

SIXTIES & SEVENTIES

4. The night they drove old dixie down - The Band

5. Here tonight - Jon Allen

6. Puttin’ out roots again - Peter Allen

BRAZILIE

7. Falsa baiana - Olaia music ft Laura Polence

8. Ei vim da Bahia - João Gilberto

9. Modinha - Teus Nobel

10. Waters of March - Art Garfunkel