HET OPKAMERTJE 11 maart 2018
Peter Voskuil over zijn boek ‘Dutch Mountains, het ultieme standaardwerk over de Nederlandse platenindustrie’.
Gesprek met Peter Voskuil, omlijst door:
EERSTE UUR
1. Alabama Swing – The Ramblers
2. Exodus – Johnny and his Cellar Rockers
3. Please accept my invitation – Zen
4. What next – Cobra
5. The Show – Dizzy Man’s Band
6. Long hot summer – Galaxy Lin
7. Give up your guns – Ritty McGarretty
TWEEDE UUR
1. I saw you – Seemon & Marijke
2. Comin’ home baby – Casey & the Pressure Group
3. I’ll cry – Roek Williams & The Fighting Cats
4. Heppie luis – Hans Kraay junior
5. Tros tune – Fred Stuger
6. Big boy – Ruby Carmichael
7. Long lonesome road – Shocking Blue
8. So there – 4PK
9. Give up your guns – Ritty McGarretty