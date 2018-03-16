HET OPKAMERTJE 11 maart 2018

Peter Voskuil over zijn boek ‘Dutch Mountains, het ultieme standaardwerk over de Nederlandse platenindustrie’.

Gesprek met Peter Voskuil, omlijst door:

EERSTE UUR

1. Alabama Swing – The Ramblers

2. Exodus – Johnny and his Cellar Rockers

3. Please accept my invitation – Zen

4. What next – Cobra

5. The Show – Dizzy Man’s Band

6. Long hot summer – Galaxy Lin

7. Give up your guns – Ritty McGarretty

TWEEDE UUR

1. I saw you – Seemon & Marijke

2. Comin’ home baby – Casey & the Pressure Group

3. I’ll cry – Roek Williams & The Fighting Cats

4. Heppie luis – Hans Kraay junior

5. Tros tune – Fred Stuger

6. Big boy – Ruby Carmichael

7. Long lonesome road – Shocking Blue

8. So there – 4PK

