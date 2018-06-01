HET OPKAMERTJE 20 mei 2018
VIETNAM-OORLOG
1. Simple song of freedom – Tim Hardin
2. VS policemen of the world - Senator Wayne Morse
3. Student demonstration time – The Beach Boys
4. Letter from a boy in Vietnam - Mark Dauler
5. Ballad of two brothrs – Autry Inman & Bob Luman
6. Mister professor – Leroy van Dyke
7. Spiro Agnew anti-protest
8. What did you learn in school today – Tom Paxton
9. Greetings - Shorty Long & The Santa Fe Rangers
10. I will wait - Nancy Nally & Jubilee Wranglers
11. What’s been going on in Vietnam - Ginger & Jean
12. Congratulations – Arlene Harden
13. Where have all the flowers gone - The Kingston Trio