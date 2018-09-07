HET OPKAMERTJE 2 sept 2018

EERSTE UUR

1. James Bond Theme - Fanfare Ciocarlia

DONALD TRUMP

2. Trump na top met Putin

3. Trump corrigeert zichzelf

4. Trump op muziek - Axel Müller

5. Cofveve - Randy Rainbow

6. Maarten van Rossem over Amerika

7. Mijn tijd zit erop - Lou Bandy

SCHEIDING DER GEESTEN

8. Politically correct - Lauren Mayer

9. Jazz - De Vliegende Panters

10. Het blanke ras is superieur - De Vliegende Panters

11. We worden bedreigd - De Vliegende Panters

12. Straatinterview Wilders Mohammed – Draadstaal

13. Pashah Hassan - Aart Brouwer

14. Straatinterview geknipt - Draadstaal

15. Het ergste - Johan Goossens

TWEEDE UUR

RECLAME

1. Things go better - The Golden Earrings

2. Beeeer! Amstel Beer! - Jamaica Johnny

3. Stibeda cha-cha-cha - Het Stibeda-dansorkest

4. Pim de pompbediende - Wim Sonneveld

RAYMOND SCOTT

5. Auto-Lite - Raymond Scott

6. Sprite Melonball Bounce - Raymond Scott

7. K2r - Raymond Scott

8. Hostess twinkies - Raymond Scott

JOHNNY KRAAYKAMP

9. Introliedje – Johnny Kraaykamp

10. Mop – Johnny Kraaykamp

11. Zingen in allerlei talen – Johnny Kraaykamp

12. The things we did last summer - Oscar Peterson

13. Voor alles - Wende Snijders

14. We are the champions - Perry Ribeiro

