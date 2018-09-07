vrijdag 7 september 2018, 16:17

HET OPKAMERTJE 2 sept 2018

Randy Rainbow in de bocht. Randy Rainbow in de bocht.

EERSTE UUR

1. James Bond Theme - Fanfare Ciocarlia

DONALD TRUMP
2. Trump na top met Putin
3. Trump corrigeert zichzelf
4. Trump op muziek - Axel Müller
5. Cofveve - Randy Rainbow

6. Maarten van Rossem over Amerika
7. Mijn tijd zit erop - Lou Bandy

SCHEIDING DER GEESTEN
8. Politically correct - Lauren Mayer
9. Jazz - De Vliegende Panters
10. Het blanke ras is superieur - De Vliegende Panters
11. We worden bedreigd - De Vliegende Panters
12. Straatinterview Wilders Mohammed – Draadstaal
13. Pashah Hassan - Aart Brouwer
14. Straatinterview geknipt - Draadstaal

15. Het ergste - Johan Goossens

TWEEDE UUR

RECLAME
1. Things go better - The Golden Earrings
2. Beeeer! Amstel Beer! - Jamaica Johnny
3. Stibeda cha-cha-cha - Het Stibeda-dansorkest
4. Pim de pompbediende - Wim Sonneveld

RAYMOND SCOTT
5. Auto-Lite - Raymond Scott
6. Sprite Melonball Bounce - Raymond Scott
7. K2r - Raymond Scott
8. Hostess twinkies - Raymond Scott

JOHNNY KRAAYKAMP
9. Introliedje – Johnny Kraaykamp
10. Mop – Johnny Kraaykamp
11. Zingen in allerlei talen – Johnny Kraaykamp

12. The things we did last summer - Oscar Peterson
13. Voor alles - Wende Snijders
14. We are the champions - Perry Ribeiro
 

