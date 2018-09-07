HET OPKAMERTJE 2 sept 2018
EERSTE UUR
1. James Bond Theme - Fanfare Ciocarlia
DONALD TRUMP
2. Trump na top met Putin
3. Trump corrigeert zichzelf
4. Trump op muziek - Axel Müller
5. Cofveve - Randy Rainbow
6. Maarten van Rossem over Amerika
7. Mijn tijd zit erop - Lou Bandy
SCHEIDING DER GEESTEN
8. Politically correct - Lauren Mayer
9. Jazz - De Vliegende Panters
10. Het blanke ras is superieur - De Vliegende Panters
11. We worden bedreigd - De Vliegende Panters
12. Straatinterview Wilders Mohammed – Draadstaal
13. Pashah Hassan - Aart Brouwer
14. Straatinterview geknipt - Draadstaal
15. Het ergste - Johan Goossens
TWEEDE UUR
RECLAME
1. Things go better - The Golden Earrings
2. Beeeer! Amstel Beer! - Jamaica Johnny
3. Stibeda cha-cha-cha - Het Stibeda-dansorkest
4. Pim de pompbediende - Wim Sonneveld
RAYMOND SCOTT
5. Auto-Lite - Raymond Scott
6. Sprite Melonball Bounce - Raymond Scott
7. K2r - Raymond Scott
8. Hostess twinkies - Raymond Scott
JOHNNY KRAAYKAMP
9. Introliedje – Johnny Kraaykamp
10. Mop – Johnny Kraaykamp
11. Zingen in allerlei talen – Johnny Kraaykamp
12. The things we did last summer - Oscar Peterson
13. Voor alles - Wende Snijders
14. We are the champions - Perry Ribeiro