HET OPKAMERTJE 28 okt 2018

Sgt Pepper got his mojo working Sgt Pepper got his mojo working

Phil, George & Antonio

CURIEUZE COVERS
1. Old Town – The Corrs
2. Our day will come - Cher
3. I feel the earth move – Rita Hovink
      
BEATLES
4. Within you without you – The Beatles                                                   
5. Within you without you – Stephanie Dosen                                           
6. Tokeymor Field – Klaatu                                                                        

BRASIL
7. Wave - Marcella Wisbrun                                                                        
8. Saudades da Bahia – Jany Bron & The Ramblers                                   
9. Saudade da Bahia – João Gilberto                                                                      
10. Canto de Ossanha – Televisie-orkest Een van de acht                          
11. Coraçao Vagabundo – Caetano Veloso & Gal Costa                           

EINDTUNE
12. Speaking guitar – Gerhard Narholz
 

