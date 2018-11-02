HET OPKAMERTJE 28 okt 2018

Phil, George & Antonio

CURIEUZE COVERS

1. Old Town – The Corrs

2. Our day will come - Cher

3. I feel the earth move – Rita Hovink



BEATLES

4. Within you without you – The Beatles

5. Within you without you – Stephanie Dosen

6. Tokeymor Field – Klaatu

BRASIL

7. Wave - Marcella Wisbrun

8. Saudades da Bahia – Jany Bron & The Ramblers

9. Saudade da Bahia – João Gilberto

10. Canto de Ossanha – Televisie-orkest Een van de acht

11. Coraçao Vagabundo – Caetano Veloso & Gal Costa

EINDTUNE

12. Speaking guitar – Gerhard Narholz

