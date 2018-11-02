HET OPKAMERTJE 28 okt 2018
Phil, George & Antonio
CURIEUZE COVERS
1. Old Town – The Corrs
2. Our day will come - Cher
3. I feel the earth move – Rita Hovink
BEATLES
4. Within you without you – The Beatles
5. Within you without you – Stephanie Dosen
6. Tokeymor Field – Klaatu
BRASIL
7. Wave - Marcella Wisbrun
8. Saudades da Bahia – Jany Bron & The Ramblers
9. Saudade da Bahia – João Gilberto
10. Canto de Ossanha – Televisie-orkest Een van de acht
11. Coraçao Vagabundo – Caetano Veloso & Gal Costa
EINDTUNE
12. Speaking guitar – Gerhard Narholz