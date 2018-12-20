HET OPKAMERTJE 16 dec 2018 (1e uur)
Waar háááálen ze het vandaan?
THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN ARM
1. Main Title Theme (from The Man With The Golden Arm) - Jet Harris
2. Delilah Jones – The McGuire Sisters
3. Main Title From The Man With The Golden Arm - Elmer Bernstein And Orchestra
GOLDIE AND THE GINGERBREADS
4. Can't You Hear My Heartbeat – Herman's Hermits
5. Can't You Hear My Heartbeat – Goldie and The Gingerbreads
6. Skinny Vinnie - Goldie and The Gingerbreads
7. Skinny Minnie - Bill Haley and His Comets
8. Please Please - Goldie and The Gingerbreads
9. Can I Get A Witness - Dusty Springfield
RAMBLIN’ ROSE
10. Ramblin' Rose - The Motions
11. Ramblin' Rose - Nat King Cole
12. Ramblin' Rose - Jerry Lee Lewis and His Pumping Piano
13. Rambling Rose - Perry Como
14. Ramblin' Rose – MC5
BONEY M
15. Painter Man - Boney M.
16. Painter Man - The Creation
17. Rasputin - Boney M
18. Üsküdara Giderken - Safiye Ayla