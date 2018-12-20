HET OPKAMERTJE 16 dec 2018 (1e uur)

Waar háááálen ze het vandaan?



THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN ARM

1. Main Title Theme (from The Man With The Golden Arm) - Jet Harris

2. Delilah Jones – The McGuire Sisters

3. Main Title From The Man With The Golden Arm - Elmer Bernstein And Orchestra



GOLDIE AND THE GINGERBREADS

4. Can't You Hear My Heartbeat – Herman's Hermits

5. Can't You Hear My Heartbeat – Goldie and The Gingerbreads

6. Skinny Vinnie - Goldie and The Gingerbreads

7. Skinny Minnie - Bill Haley and His Comets

8. Please Please - Goldie and The Gingerbreads

9. Can I Get A Witness - Dusty Springfield



RAMBLIN’ ROSE

10. Ramblin' Rose - The Motions

11. Ramblin' Rose - Nat King Cole

12. Ramblin' Rose - Jerry Lee Lewis and His Pumping Piano

13. Rambling Rose - Perry Como

14. Ramblin' Rose – MC5



BONEY M

15. Painter Man - Boney M.

16. Painter Man - The Creation

17. Rasputin - Boney M

18. Üsküdara Giderken - Safiye Ayla



