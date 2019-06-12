HET OPKAMERTJE 9 juni 2019
EERSTE UUR
GUITAR BOOGIE
01 Guitar Boogie - Arthur Smith and His Cracker-Jacks
02 Boogie Woogie - Tommy Dorsey and his Orchestra
03 Roberta - Huddy Leadbelly
MUZIEK IN DE BAN
04 Lola - The Kinks
05 Lola - The Kinks
06 God Save The Queen - Sex Pistols
07 Love At First Sight - Sounds Nice featuring Tim Mycroft
08 Wet Dream - Max Romeo
09 The Devil Went Down To Georgia - The Charlie Daniels Band
10 Tribute To Buddy Holly - Mike Berry with The Outlaws
MY FAVORITE THINGS
11 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
12 The New Volvo XC40 - Jennie Abrahamson Version
13 My Favorite Things - Jennie Abrahamson
14 The New Volvo XC40 - Nora Khalif Version
15 My Favorite Things - Julie Andrews
16 My Favorite Things - Pat Neway & Mary Martin
TWEEDE UUR
01. Straatinterview spiritualisme – Draadstaal
02. Soms ben ik – Johan Hoogeboom
03. Slordig taalgebruik - Katinka Polderman
04. Hoofddoek - Johan Hoogeboom
05. Straatinterview UWV – Draadstaal
WELKE SHOW – RONALD SNIJDERS
06. Ingedikte montage van theatershow ‘Welke show’ van Ronald Snijders