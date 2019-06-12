HET OPKAMERTJE 9 juni 2019

EERSTE UUR

GUITAR BOOGIE

01 Guitar Boogie - Arthur Smith and His Cracker-Jacks

02 Boogie Woogie - Tommy Dorsey and his Orchestra

03 Roberta - Huddy Leadbelly

MUZIEK IN DE BAN

04 Lola - The Kinks

06 God Save The Queen - Sex Pistols

07 Love At First Sight - Sounds Nice featuring Tim Mycroft

08 Wet Dream - Max Romeo

09 The Devil Went Down To Georgia - The Charlie Daniels Band

10 Tribute To Buddy Holly - Mike Berry with The Outlaws

MY FAVORITE THINGS

11 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

12 The New Volvo XC40 - Jennie Abrahamson Version

13 My Favorite Things - Jennie Abrahamson

14 The New Volvo XC40 - Nora Khalif Version

15 My Favorite Things - Julie Andrews

16 My Favorite Things - Pat Neway & Mary Martin

TWEEDE UUR

01. Straatinterview spiritualisme – Draadstaal

02. Soms ben ik – Johan Hoogeboom

03. Slordig taalgebruik - Katinka Polderman

04. Hoofddoek - Johan Hoogeboom

05. Straatinterview UWV – Draadstaal

WELKE SHOW – RONALD SNIJDERS

06. Ingedikte montage van theatershow ‘Welke show’ van Ronald Snijders

