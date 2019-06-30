HET OPKAMERTJE 23 juni 2019

Mariska Veres ... and the living is easy

EERSTE UUR

DIEREN

1. Henriëtte – Johan Goossens

2. Ik heb vandaag een hond gekocht – Thijs Maas

3. Bello – Zanggroep Chris Oelmeijer

4. De snelwegkat – Kabaret Ivo de Wijs

KLEIN GELUK

5. Eerste zomerdag – Dominique Engers

6. Our house - Tangerine

7. Wat heb ik over – Jenny Arean

NEDERBEAT

8. Dat had ik nog nooit gedaan – The Clungels

9. De vlieg – The Fallouts

10. What a day – The locomotion

11. Summertime – Les Mystères

12. Stuk gebroken – Fosko

TWEEDE UUR

WILLEM WILMINK

1. Nooit verhuisd – Frank Groothof

2. De Voorkant – Willem Wilmink

3. De Voorkant – Wieteke van Dort

4. Het mes – Jenny Arean

ZEER KORTE VERHALEN

Negen zeer korte verhalen uit het luisterboek ZKV, gevolgd door:

5. One – Harry Nilsson

6. Undiú – João Gilberto

7. Simon Smith and the amazing dancing bear – Randy Newman

8. Sixteen tons – The other favorites