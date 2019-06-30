zondag 30 juni 2019, 22:14

HET OPKAMERTJE 23 juni 2019

De allereerste studio-opname van Mariska Veres De allereerste studio-opname van Mariska Veres De allereerste studio-opname van Mariska Veres
Mariska Veres ... and the living is easy

EERSTE UUR

DIEREN
1. Henriëtte – Johan Goossens
2. Ik heb vandaag een hond gekocht – Thijs Maas
3. Bello – Zanggroep Chris Oelmeijer
4. De snelwegkat – Kabaret Ivo de Wijs

KLEIN GELUK
5. Eerste zomerdag – Dominique Engers
6. Our house - Tangerine
7. Wat heb ik over – Jenny Arean

NEDERBEAT
8. Dat had ik nog nooit gedaan – The Clungels
9. De vlieg – The Fallouts
10. What a day – The locomotion
11. Summertime – Les Mystères

12. Stuk gebroken – Fosko

TWEEDE UUR

WILLEM WILMINK
1. Nooit verhuisd – Frank Groothof
2. De Voorkant – Willem Wilmink
3. De Voorkant – Wieteke van Dort
4. Het mes – Jenny Arean

ZEER KORTE VERHALEN
Negen zeer korte verhalen uit het luisterboek ZKV, gevolgd door:
5. One – Harry Nilsson
6. Undiú – João Gilberto
7. Simon Smith and the amazing dancing bear – Randy Newman

8. Sixteen tons – The other favorites

 

Correctie melden
Meer over dit onderwerp:
opkamertje
Deel dit artikel:

Gerelateerd

Meest gelezen