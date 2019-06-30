HET OPKAMERTJE 23 juni 2019

EERSTE UUR
DIEREN
1. Henriëtte – Johan Goossens
2. Ik heb vandaag een hond gekocht – Thijs Maas
3. Bello – Zanggroep Chris Oelmeijer
4. De snelwegkat – Kabaret Ivo de Wijs
KLEIN GELUK
5. Eerste zomerdag – Dominique Engers
6. Our house - Tangerine
7. Wat heb ik over – Jenny Arean
NEDERBEAT
8. Dat had ik nog nooit gedaan – The Clungels
9. De vlieg – The Fallouts
10. What a day – The locomotion
11. Summertime – Les Mystères
12. Stuk gebroken – Fosko
TWEEDE UUR
WILLEM WILMINK
1. Nooit verhuisd – Frank Groothof
2. De Voorkant – Willem Wilmink
3. De Voorkant – Wieteke van Dort
4. Het mes – Jenny Arean
ZEER KORTE VERHALEN
Negen zeer korte verhalen uit het luisterboek ZKV, gevolgd door:
5. One – Harry Nilsson
6. Undiú – João Gilberto
7. Simon Smith and the amazing dancing bear – Randy Newman
8. Sixteen tons – The other favorites