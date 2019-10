Luister en kijk hier de nieuwe single van Duncan Laurence

Sooo excited to finally share new music with you. There are no boundaries, no limits when it comes to love. It’s the purest thing we have in this world and yet so many people, including myself, have to fight for it every single day. Because of their looks, their beliefs, their gender, their sexuality. Because of what others judge them for. LOVE DON’T HATE IT is a song about fighting for who you are and who you choose to love. Because in the end it is always your choice to make. It’s my answer against the hate in the world, that will always keep trying to break down what we crave most: love.