HET OPKAMERTJE 637 & 638 - 2 feb 2020

Bert van Nieuwenhuizen en Kees van Velzen te gast, als altijd op zoek naar de oorsprong van allerlei liedjes en muzikale verschijnselen.

EERSTE UUR

DE BRITSE INVASIE VAN 1964

01. I Want To Hold Your Hand – The Beatles

02. She’s My Girl – Bobby Shafto

03. Talk About Love – Adam Faith (with The Roulettes)

04. Glad All Over – The Dave Clark Five

05. She’s A Woman – The Beatles

06. Did You Ever – The Hullabaloos

07. Yesterday’s Gone – The Overlanders

08. Mr. Tambourine Man - The Byrds

AAN DE AMSTERDAMSE GRACHTEN

09. Aan De Amsterdamse Grachten – Louis Dusée

10. Aan De Amsterdamsche Grachten – Hans & Nan Boskamp

11. Aan De Amsterdamse Grachten – Draaiorgel De Arabier

12. Vision Of Salomé – Palm Court Orchestra

13. Andante Ma Moderato 1e Strijksextet Brahms – Berliner Philharmoniker

TWEEDE UUR

ALL MY SORROWS

1. All My Sorrows – The Shadows

2. All My Sorrows – The Searchers

3. All My Sorrows – The Kingston Trio

4. All My Sorrows – Glenn Yarbrough

5. Summer's Come And Gone – The Lettermen

6. All My Trials – Cynthia Gooding

7. All My Trials – Paul McCartney

8. Bahamian Lullaby – Bob Gibson

THE BANDIT

9. The Bandit – The Shadows.

10. The Bandit – The Johnston Brothers

11. The Bandit (O’Congaceiro) – Eddie Barclay and His Orchestra [US]

12. O’ Cangaceira (Mulher Rendeira) – Eddie Barclay et Son Orchestre [F]

13. Mulher Rendeira – Côro Misto

14. Mulher Rendeira – Volta Sêca (bewerkt)

15. É Lampa – Vanja Orico

16. Mulher Rendeira – Volta Sêca (basis 1935)

HAPPY MET TOYOTA

17. Commercial Toyota Aygo (Happy Together) – Lonneke Bakker

18. Happy Together – The Turtles

