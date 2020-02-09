zondag 9 februari 2020, 14:18

HET OPKAMERTJE 637 & 638 - 2 feb 2020

Bert & Kees stellen de eeuwige vraag: Bert & Kees stellen de eeuwige vraag: Bert & Kees stellen de eeuwige vraag:
Waar haaaalen ze het vandaan?

Bert van Nieuwenhuizen en Kees van Velzen te gast, als altijd op zoek naar de oorsprong van allerlei liedjes en muzikale verschijnselen.

EERSTE UUR

DE BRITSE INVASIE VAN 1964
01. I Want To Hold Your Hand – The Beatles
02. She’s My Girl – Bobby Shafto
03. Talk About Love – Adam Faith (with The Roulettes)
04. Glad All Over – The Dave Clark Five
05. She’s A Woman – The Beatles
06. Did You Ever – The Hullabaloos
07. Yesterday’s Gone – The Overlanders
08. Mr. Tambourine Man - The Byrds

AAN DE AMSTERDAMSE GRACHTEN
09. Aan De Amsterdamse Grachten – Louis Dusée
10. Aan De Amsterdamsche Grachten – Hans & Nan Boskamp
11. Aan De Amsterdamse Grachten – Draaiorgel De Arabier
12. Vision Of Salomé – Palm Court Orchestra
13. Andante Ma Moderato 1e Strijksextet Brahms – Berliner Philharmoniker

TWEEDE UUR

ALL MY SORROWS
1. All My Sorrows – The Shadows
2. All My Sorrows – The Searchers
3. All My Sorrows – The Kingston Trio
4. All My Sorrows – Glenn Yarbrough
5. Summer's Come And Gone – The Lettermen
6. All My Trials – Cynthia Gooding
7. All My Trials – Paul McCartney
8. Bahamian Lullaby – Bob Gibson

THE BANDIT
9. The Bandit – The Shadows.
10. The Bandit – The Johnston Brothers
11. The Bandit (O’Congaceiro) – Eddie Barclay and His Orchestra [US]
12. O’ Cangaceira (Mulher Rendeira) – Eddie Barclay et Son Orchestre [F]
13. Mulher Rendeira – Côro Misto
14. Mulher Rendeira – Volta Sêca (bewerkt)
15. É Lampa – Vanja Orico
16. Mulher Rendeira – Volta Sêca (basis 1935)

HAPPY MET TOYOTA
17. Commercial Toyota Aygo (Happy Together) – Lonneke Bakker
18. Happy Together – The Turtles
 

Correctie melden
Meer over dit onderwerp:
opkamertje
Deel dit artikel:

Meest gelezen