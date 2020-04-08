Deel dit artikel: woensdag 8 april 2020, 21:54 Deel dit artikel: Terugkijken: al het nieuws over het coronavirus van woensdag 8 april Dit liveblog over het coronavirus is gesloten. Kijk hieronder voor alle updates van woensdag 8 april. Correctie melden Meer over dit onderwerp: Nieuws coronavirus Gezondheidszorg GGD RIVM Erasmus MC Maasstad Ziekenhuis Ikazia Ziekenhuis Albert Schweitzer Beatrixziekenhuis Franciscus Gasthuis Franciscus Vlietland Rotterdam Rijnmond Zuid-Holland IJsselland Ziekenhuis Deel dit artikel: