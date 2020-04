Zo viert Rijnmond Koningsdag tijdens de coronacrisis

Only Dutch people understand...But for the non-Dutchies I will explain: Every 27th of April one of the biggest events and a national holiday in The Netherlands is #Kingsday. The date marks the birthday of our king @king_willemalexander. On every Kingsday people can sell their used goods on the streets, which is called the ‘vrijmarkt’ (literally ‘free market’). This is the one day of the year that the Dutch government permits sales on the streets without a permit and without the payment of value added tax. This means all people are having stalls and loads of fun on the streets while selling their used goods. (In general popular among children to earn some pocket money). Unfortunately due to the Corona-situation this won’t be able this year. Therefore I organize my own small free market in the living of my house. You can buy my goods online by sending a DM or donate and all the profit goes to the children of Anaïsa in the Dominican Republic. Even some of my neighbours donated me some of their beautiful goods and all that profit goes to this Dominican project too. This makes me feel good! #kingsday #koningsdag 2020 #woningsdag2020