Doelman Harush niet meer terug naar Sparta

Unfortunately today I have to leave Sparta Rotterdam due to the complicated situation. I want to thank the training staff and all the players, and ofcourse the amazing fans that always cheered and supported throughout the season. I have learned a lot this year, experienced things that I never experienced in any other place. Thank you for the opportunity that was given to me. I wish this club nothing but success in the future, you will always be in my heart.🔴⚪️