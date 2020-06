Dumfries traint apart na deelname demonstratie, Mendes Moreira niet

Proud Black ManHere in front of you is a proud black man. Proud of his skin color. A man that fought his way up. That has won racial slurs against him and is still confronted with this on a daily basis, and will be above it. I am standing here for my fellow man who has to deal with the same issues daily. Those who share that deep-seated pain, those who comprehend that pain. For them, I am standing here!Racism is a global problem that drastically needs to be tackled. IT’S BEEN ENOUGH! Our lineage needs to grow up in a world full of equality and chances without the feeling of being discriminated in whatsoever form. I am proud of my skin color and of the people that came today that did not stay silent. Together we shall conquer racism!! #blacklivesmatter ❤️