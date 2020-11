Spijkenisse in één klap wereldnieuws: Dit zeggen buitenlandse media over het metro-ongeluk

A Dutch metro driver had a lucky escape when the train he was driving overran the stop blocks at a station outside Rotterdam... and was left balancing 10 metres above ground on the plastic tail of a whale sculpture!He was reportedly able to free himself from the train without injury. There were no passengers onboard.Maarten Struijs, who made the sculpture of two tails emerging from water beneath the elevated metro line, said he was surprised the sculpture had held together; "When plastic has stood for 20 years, you don’t expect it to hold up a metro train."