HET OPKAMERTJE 22 nov 2020

‘De zon scheen op het staatshoofd in de auto’

HET SEIZOEN
1. Als de winter begint - Willem Nijholt (Oebele)
2. Baby it’s cold outside - Willie Nelson & Norah Jones
3. Autumn leaves - Eva Cassidy

MOORD OP KENNEDY
4. Hij was een vriend van mij - Parlandos
5. Keep A Workin’ Big Jim - Johnny Rebel
6. Een mens blijft een mens - Cornelis Vreeswijk & Monica Zetterlund

RECLAME
7. Don’t cross the street in the middle of the block - Montage 60’s
8. Don’t cross the street in the middle of the block - They Might Be Giants         
9. In the middle in the middle – Fay Lovsky & La Bande Dessinée
10. A little dab’ll do you - TV Commercial 50’s
11. A little dab’ll do you – Fay Lovsky & La Bande Dessinée
12. Use Brylcreem and put life in your hair
13. Vasalon-lied
 

