HET OPKAMERTJE 22 nov 2020

HET SEIZOEN

1. Als de winter begint - Willem Nijholt (Oebele)

2. Baby it’s cold outside - Willie Nelson & Norah Jones

3. Autumn leaves - Eva Cassidy

MOORD OP KENNEDY

4. Hij was een vriend van mij - Parlandos

5. Keep A Workin’ Big Jim - Johnny Rebel

6. Een mens blijft een mens - Cornelis Vreeswijk & Monica Zetterlund

RECLAME

7. Don’t cross the street in the middle of the block - Montage 60’s

8. Don’t cross the street in the middle of the block - They Might Be Giants

9. In the middle in the middle – Fay Lovsky & La Bande Dessinée

10. A little dab’ll do you - TV Commercial 50’s

11. A little dab’ll do you – Fay Lovsky & La Bande Dessinée

12. Use Brylcreem and put life in your hair

13. Vasalon-lied

